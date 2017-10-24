Steel Panther announce UK and European tour

Steel Panther have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.
They’ll kick off the run of 18 dates at Dublin’s Academy on January 18 and bring the curtain down on the tour with a set at Bilbao’s Santana 27 on February 13.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (October 27) from 10am GMT, while details on VIP and meet and greet packages are available via the band’s website.
Inglorious will provide support in Glasgow, Manchester and London, Wayward Sons on all UK and Ireland dates, and Fozzy across mainland Europe.
To mark the announcement, Steel Panther have also revealed that they’ll release a limited edition picture disc of their latest album Lower The Bar.
The Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition will be available on November 24 and features the previously limited track Red Headed Step Child. Each picture disc will come bundled with a download code for the album, which will include bonus track Momentary Epiphany.
Find a full list of Steel Panther’s 2018 dates below.
- 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Marilyn Manson returns to the cover of Metal Hammer in our new issue
- 50 Years Of Fleetwood Mac - celebrated in the new issue of Classic Rock!
Steel Panther 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jan 19:c Belfast Limelight, UK
Jan 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 24: Manchester Apollo, UK
Jan 26: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK
Jan 28: Paris Olympia, France
Jan 30: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Jan 31: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Feb 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 03: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 04: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 07: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Feb 08: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Feb 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain