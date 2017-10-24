Steel Panther announce UK and European tour

Steel Panther have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

They’ll kick off the run of 18 dates at Dublin’s Academy on January 18 and bring the curtain down on the tour with a set at Bilbao’s Santana 27 on February 13.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (October 27) from 10am GMT, while details on VIP and meet and greet packages are available via the band’s website.

Inglorious will provide support in Glasgow, Manchester and London, Wayward Sons on all UK and Ireland dates, and Fozzy across mainland Europe.

To mark the announcement, Steel Panther have also revealed that they’ll release a limited edition picture disc of their latest album Lower The Bar.

The Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition will be available on November 24 and features the previously limited track Red Headed Step Child. Each picture disc will come bundled with a download code for the album, which will include bonus track Momentary Epiphany.

Find a full list of Steel Panther’s 2018 dates below.

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19:c Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 24: Manchester Apollo, UK

Jan 26: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Jan 28: Paris Olympia, France

Jan 30: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Jan 31: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Feb 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 03: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 04: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 07: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 08: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Steel Panther's 10 Favourite Aerosmith Songs