Status Quo detail Aquostic II

Status Quo have revealed that they’ll launch their second acoustic album later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s Aquostic (Stripped Bare) will be titled Aquostic II – That’s A Fact! and will be released on October 21 via Universal Music On Demand. The band have made the artwork and tracklist available to view. See them below.

Aquostic II – That’s A Fact! will be issued on on CD, limited edition double vinyl and deluxe 25 track edition 2CD.

The standard CD release features 12 reimagined Quo tracks along with new tracks One For The Road and One Of Everything.

The deluxe edition comes with a second disc which features six tracks recorded at the band’s Stuttgart Aquostic show 2014 and another new track, Is Someone Rocking Your Heart?

Last month it was reported that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt would make a full recovery following an “extremely life-threatening situation” he suffered in June.

While he recuperates, he’s been replaced in the lineup for the band’s live commitments by Freddie Edwards – son of Quo bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards.

Their Last Night Of The Electrics European tour continues on August 26, when the band play Taunton’s Vivary Park, in the UK.

The Aquostic II artwork

Status Quo Aquostic II CD tracklist

That’s A Fact Roll Over Lay Down Dear John In The Army Now Hold You Back One For The Road Backwater One Of Everything Belavista Man Lover Of The Human Race Ice In The Sun Mess Of The Blues Jam Side Down Resurrection

Status Quo Aquostic II deluxe edition tracklist

CD1

That’s A Fact Roll Over Lay Down Dear John In The Army Now Hold You Back One For The Road Backwater One Of Everything Belavista Man Lover Of The Human Race Ice In The Sun Mess Of The Blue Jam Side Down Resurrection Lies Little Dreamer Living On An Island Is Someone Rocking Your Heart? Rockers Rollin

CD2 – Live In Stuttgart

And It’s Better Now Pictures Of Matchstick Men Don’t Drive My Car Claudie Whatever You Want Rocking All Over The World

Aug 26: Taunton Vivary Park, UK

Aug 27: Llaneli Parc Y Scarlets, UK

Aug 28: Overton Laverstoke Park Farm, UK

Sep 11: London Hyde Park, UK

Oct 12: Vienna Gasometers Of Vienna, Austria

Oct 13: Klagenfurt Messe Betriebsgesellschaft, Austria

Oct 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Oct 28: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 10: Hamburg Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Erfurt Messe Erfurt, Germany

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 11: London The O2

Dec 13: Brighton Centre

Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 19: Manchester Arena

Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena