Status Quo detail Aquostic II

Status Quo have revealed that they’ll launch their second acoustic album later this year.
The follow-up to 2014’s Aquostic (Stripped Bare) will be titled Aquostic II – That’s A Fact! and will be released on October 21 via Universal Music On Demand. The band have made the artwork and tracklist available to view. See them below.
Aquostic II – That’s A Fact! will be issued on on CD, limited edition double vinyl and deluxe 25 track edition 2CD.
The standard CD release features 12 reimagined Quo tracks along with new tracks One For The Road and One Of Everything.
The deluxe edition comes with a second disc which features six tracks recorded at the band’s Stuttgart Aquostic show 2014 and another new track, Is Someone Rocking Your Heart?
Last month it was reported that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt would make a full recovery following an “extremely life-threatening situation” he suffered in June.
While he recuperates, he’s been replaced in the lineup for the band’s live commitments by Freddie Edwards – son of Quo bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards.
Their Last Night Of The Electrics European tour continues on August 26, when the band play Taunton’s Vivary Park, in the UK.
Status Quo Aquostic II CD tracklist
Status Quo Aquostic II deluxe edition tracklist
CD1
- That’s A Fact
- Roll Over Lay Down
- Dear John
- In The Army Now
- Hold You Back
- One For The Road
- Backwater
- One Of Everything
- Belavista Man
- Lover Of The Human Race
- Ice In The Sun
- Mess Of The Blue
- Jam Side Down
- Resurrection
- Lies
- Little Dreamer
- Living On An Island
- Is Someone Rocking Your Heart?
- Rockers Rollin
CD2 – Live In Stuttgart
- And It’s Better Now
- Pictures Of Matchstick Men
- Don’t Drive My Car
- Claudie
- Whatever You Want
- Rocking All Over The World
Status Quo tour dates 2016
Aug 26: Taunton Vivary Park, UK
Aug 27: Llaneli Parc Y Scarlets, UK
Aug 28: Overton Laverstoke Park Farm, UK
Sep 11: London Hyde Park, UK
Oct 12: Vienna Gasometers Of Vienna, Austria
Oct 13: Klagenfurt Messe Betriebsgesellschaft, Austria
Oct 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 17: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands
Oct 28: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Oct 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Nov 10: Hamburg Arena, Germany
Nov 11: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany
Nov 15: Erfurt Messe Erfurt, Germany
Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC
Dec 11: London The O2
Dec 13: Brighton Centre
Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena
Dec 19: Manchester Arena
Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena