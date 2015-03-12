Status Quo strip back for Whatever You Want

Status Quo have published a live clip of Whatever You Want, taken from the band’s Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse album, which is released in April.

This recording features the stripped-back version of Quo, originally revealed on last year’s album Aquostic! (Stripped Bare) album. The gig was originally broadcast live on the BBC, and was the channel’s highest-rating music show of 2014.

Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse will be released on April 13 on 2CD, 2CD+DVD, Vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray formats

TRACKLISTING

And It’s Better Now 2. Break The Rules 3. Again And Again 4. Paper Plane 5. Mystery Song 6. Little Lady 7. Rock ‘n’ Roll 8. Caroline 9. What You’re Proposing 10. Softer Ride 11. Down Down 12. Pictures Of Matchstick Men 13. Down The Dustpipe 14. All The Reasons 15. Reasons For Living 16. Rollin’ Home 17. Don’t Drive My Car 18. Claudie 19. Rain 20. Marguerita Time 21. Na Na Na 22. Whatever You Want 23. Rockin’ All Over The World

**Encore **