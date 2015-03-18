Status Quo behind the scenes

Status Quo have released a behind-the-scenes video shot on the day the band played their Aquostic show at London’s Roundhouse last October.

The clip is released as Status Quo prepare for the release of Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse on April 13 in a variety of formats, a release that will coincide with an Aquostic Live 2015 UK tour.

Last week, the band released a version of Whatever You Want from the album.

