Status Quo behind the scenes

Status Quo have released a behind-the-scenes video shot on the day the band played their Aquostic show at London’s Roundhouse last October.
The clip is released as Status Quo prepare for the release of Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse on April 13 in a variety of formats, a release that will coincide with an Aquostic Live 2015 UK tour.
Last week, the band released a version of Whatever You Want from the album.
TRACKLISTING
- And It’s Better Now 2. Break The Rules 3. Again And Again 4. Paper Plane 5. Mystery Song 6. Little Lady 7. Rock ‘n’ Roll 8. Caroline 9. What You’re Proposing 10. Softer Ride 11. Down Down 12. Pictures Of Matchstick Men 13. Down The Dustpipe 14. All The Reasons 15. Reasons For Living 16. Rollin’ Home 17. Don’t Drive My Car 18. Claudie 19. Rain 20. Marguerita Time 21. Na Na Na 22. Whatever You Want 23. Rockin’ All Over The World 24. Rock ‘til You Drop 25. Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)