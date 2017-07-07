Status Quo plug back in for UK winter tour

Status Quo have announced that they’ll plug their instruments back in for an all-electric UK tour later this year.

The band played several dates across Europe in October and November last year which were due to be the group’s last ever electric performances.

But following the death of guitarist Rick Parfitt on Christmas Eve 2016, vocalist and guitarist Francis Rossi says that the landscape has now “shifted” and they want to give fans what they want – a full electric tour.

Rossi says in a statement: “This has been a year like no other and in many ways the band has felt out of control. Rick’s passing was a huge blow.

“Much of what we had planned was envisaged initially to accommodate what would be right for him – those sands have obviously shifted and now everything has changed.

“The band is not the same – it can’t be and shouldn’t be – and the plan has changed too. We’re still listening to the fans, we always have, and we’re hearing that this is what they still want. We’re going to give it to them.”

The run of shows will begin at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on November 26 and take in further dates in Sheffield, Cardiff, Reading, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Newcastle and London. Find a full list below.

Tickets for the Plugged In: Live And Rockin’ tour are on sale now.

Status Quo Plugged In - Live And Rockin’ tour 2017 UK tour

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 27: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 29: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 30: Reading Hexagon

Dec 02: Bournemouth International Centre

Dec 03: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Dec 06: Newcastle City Hall

Dec 08: London Eventim Apollo

Status Quo - Vinyl Singles Collection 72–79/ Vinyl Collection 81–96 album review