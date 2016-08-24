Dokken in-fighting has started already – Mick Brown

Dokken frontman Don Dokken and guitarist George Lynch have begun snapping at each other ahead of the band’s reunion shows in Japan, says drummer Mick Brown – and he adds that he’s tired of it.

The classic lineup, also featuring Jeff Pilson, are set to pay six gigs in October, before Dokken revert to the current formation featuring Dokken, Brown, Jon Levin and Chris McCarvill.

The vocalist said earlier this month that the brief tour was “about money” and argued that the same was true of the Guns N’ Roses reunion.

Brown tells Focus On Metal: “Nothing’s changed. George and Don, during the conversations to get this going, they’re already starting up.

“Jeff seems excited about it. I would like to see it happen. There’s not much time – Jeff has only got a 10 or 12 day window to do this.

“We don’t have time for much bickering. I’m a little standoffish about it. Maybe I’ll get a good feeling from it when it happens. I hope so.”

The drummer says he’d be delighted if the reunion was for artistic reasons, but continues: “I don’t feel that way. It’s a money thing, and the money’s too good.

“I’m tired of the bad-attitude stuff. You put Don and George together and it just starts happening again, and then it gets really confusing.

“I think it’s very sad when grown men act that way, and I’m tired of being around it. But here we go.”

Brown adds: “Listen, for that kind of money, I’ll shut up and do what we used to do. Jeff and I will stand there and go just the same way we did before.”

With no further reunion shows planned, he reflects: “If we blink this will be over. What’s probably going to happen is we’ll end up doing it, it’ll come off really well, then they’re going to talk about doing it again. And I’ll be like, ‘Oh man, here we go, all over again!’”

Oct 5: Osaka Namba Hatch

Oct 6: Fukuoka Civic Hall

Oct 8: Tokyo Loud Park Festival

Oct 10: Hiroshima Blue Live Hiroshima

Oct 11: Aichi Zepp Nagoya

Oct 12: Tokyo Zepp Divercity

