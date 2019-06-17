Status Quo announce new studio album Backbone

Status Quo have announced they’ll release their 33rd studio album later this year.

It’s titled Backbone and it’ll launch on September 6 through earMUSIC/Edel.

The 11-track record will be the band’s first without Rick Parfitt, who died on December 24, 2016, with all the songs recorded at Francis Rossi’s studio in late 2018/early 2019.

Rossi says: “This new material had to be seriously good. Quo have achieved so much and meant so much to too many people for the quality to slip now.

“Also, let’s face it, things have changed and we’re an easier target than ever. Losing Rick was hard to bear but, through Richie Malone, who was inspired to pick up a guitar by him, we can not only keep going but actually pick up the pace.

“The energy that he and drummer Leon Cave bring to Quo can’t be underestimated. I wasn’t sure I had another album in me but I couldn’t be more proud of Backbone.

“I hope the fans love it, but you can’t please everyone and I’m not going to start trying to now.”

In addition to the album news, it’s also been announced that Status Quo will play at BBC Radio 2’s Festival In A Day show, which will take place at London’s Hyde Park on September 15.

Backbone is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Status Quo: Backbone

1. Waiting For A Woman

2. Cut Me Some Slack

3. Liberty Lane

4. See You’re in Some Trouble

5. Backing Off

6. Wanna Run Away With You

7. Backbone

8. Better Take Care

9. Falling Off The World

10. Get Out Of My Head

11. Running Out Of Time