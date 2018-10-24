Static-X trio reunite for new album featuring vocals from late frontman Wayne Static

Static-X trio Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay have reunited and announced plans to release a new album.

It’s titled Project Regeneration and it’s been revealed that it’ll not only include compositions written by late frontman Wayne Static, but the record will also include some of his vocals that were recorded before his death at the age of 48 back in 2014.

In addition, Static-X have also revealed plans to tour again to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Wisconsin Death Trip.

Bassist Campos says: “With the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip quickly approaching, it feels like the right time to pay our respects to the band, to Wayne, and to all the fans who have been with us right from the start.

“We had a lot of material to work with... several demos that Wayne left behind, as well as some really great isolated vocal performances from some nearly finished songs.

“Together, we have been writing and crafting something very special!"

The trio have been working with Static-X’s longtime producer Ulrich Wild on the album, which will feature “between 12 and 15 brand new tracks.”

To finish Wayne’s incomplete songs, the trio have called upon a number of guest vocalists to help out – although not all have been confirmed.

Campos explains: “We have confirmed interest from our friends David Draiman, Ivan Moody, Al Jorgensen, Dez Fafara, Edsel Dope, Burton C Bell, and a few others.

“Unfortunately, due to everyone's crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out.

“We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100%.”

The band have also released a trailer for Project Regeneration, which is expected to launch in the spring of 2019. Tour details will also be revealed in due course.

Static died in his sleep after mixing strong prescription drugs with alcohol, with the official manner of his death given as “natural.”

In January 2016, his widow Tera Wray died by suicide at the age of 33.