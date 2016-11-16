Stars pay tribute to Bataclan victim Nick Alexander

Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes joined Frank Turner and members of Maximo Park, Blink-182 and Travis at a benefit show for Bataclan victim Nick Alexander in London.

The inaugural A Peaceful Noise charity concert was held last night (November 15) at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire to mark the anniversary of the Paris terrorist attacks and celebrate the life of Eagles Of Death Metal merchandise man Alexander, who died in the attacks.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and the Sweet Stuff Foundation.

A group finale saw Hughes and Turner joined by Matt Skiba of Blink-182, Travis frontman Fran Healy, Paul Smith of Maximo Park, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass and Frank Turner onstage.

All of the musicians involved had worked with Nick Alexander while on the road.

Nick’s sister and A Peaceful Noise organiser Zoe Alexander says: “Our first A Peaceful Noise show has been incredible. All the artists have given so much and to see the crowd brought together with the message that music can unite us all has been so powerful.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has shown their support.”

A gallery of images from the A Peaceful Noise show can be viewed below.

The Bataclan reopened at the weekend with a performance by Sting.

