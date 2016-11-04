Bataclan to reopen on November 12 with Sting charity gig

The Bataclan venue in Paris will host its first gig since last year’s terror attacks on November 12.

Former Police frontman Sting will perform at the venue for its reopening event – 24 hours before what will be the one-year anniversary of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attack which saw 90 people murdered at the venue by extremist gunmen.

The venue was hosting a performance by the Eagles Of Death Metal when the terrorists, wearing suicide vests, burst in and opened fire.

The killings were part of a wider, coordinated attack across the French capital which left a total of 130 people dead.

All revenue from Sting’s performance will be donated to the charities Life For Paris and 13 Novembre: Fraternite Verite.

Sting previously played at the Bataclan with The Police in 1979.

He says: “In reopening the Bataclan, we have two important tasks to reconcile. First, to remember and honour those who lost their lives in the attack a year ago, and second to celebrate the life and the music that this historic theatre represents.

“In doing so we hope to respect the memory as well as the life affirming spirit of those who fell. We shall not forget them.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on November 8 (Tuesday).

This week it was announced that an HBO documentary on the Bataclan will be released in February of next year. Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) is directed by Colin Hanks and will chronicle the events before and after the massacre.

