Starbenders become one with the chaos on cathartic new single Blood Moon

Atlanta's undisputed rulers of the glam punk underground Starbenders have released a new single, Blood Moon. The song continues the band's glitter-dusted, neon-lit journey towards stardom, and comes with a video that features the four musicians performing in an apparent den of iniquity, plus some fighting and a nice cuddly lamb.

"It’s been feeling like everything is crumbling around us as we seem to be hurtling toward an apocalyptic destiny," say the band. "At some point, you come to the understanding that things have been this way since recorded history.

"Now we’ve been down for so long that it’s beginning to look like up. Instead of succumbing to frustration and rage, we decided to become one with the chaos and make some noise. Blood Moon is our catharsis."

It's been more than two years since Starbenders released second album Love Potions, but new songs have emerged in that time. An expanded version of Love Potions came with a new single, Angels, while 2021 saw the arrival of No One Listened. This year, Seven White Horses dropped in February, and If You Need It landed in May.

The band have just embarked on a series of US dates with Palaye Royale and Mod Sun, and have announced a Japanese tour for November. Full dates below.

Sep 15: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX*

Sep 16: Dallas Southside Music Hall, TX*

Sep 17: Houston Warehouse Live, TX*

Sep 19: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL*

Sep 21: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA*

Sep 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA*

Sep 24: Philadelphia TLA, PA*

Sep 25: New York Webster Hall, NY*

Sep 27: Nashville Wildhorse Saloon, TN*

Sep 28: Newport Ovation, KY*

Sep 29: Columbus Kemba Live!, OH*

Sep 30: Toronto History, ON*

Oct 01: Detroit Andrews Hall, MI*

Oct 03: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN*

Oct 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL*

Oct 06: Milwaukee The Rave, WI*

Oct 07: Omaha The Admiral, NE*

Oct 08: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO*

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA*

Oct 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR*

Oct 15: Reno Cargo, Nevada*

Oct 17: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA*

Oct 18: San Francisco Fillmore, CA*

Nov 06: Los Angeles The Palladium, CA*

Nov 19: Shibuya Womb, Japan

Nov 20: Shibuya Womb, Japan

Nov 21: Kyoto Takutaku, Japan

Nov 22: Kyoto Takutaku, Japan

Nov 23: Shimokitazawa CLUB Que, Japan

Nov 27: Shimokitazawa CLUB Que, Japan

Nov 28: Nagoya Spade Box, Japan

Nov 29: Kyoto Takutaku, Japan

Nov 30: Kyoto Takutaku, Japan

Dec 01: Shinjuku Loft, Japan

Dec 03: Shimokitazawa CLUB Que, Japan

Dec 04: Shibuya Womb, Japan

Dec 05: Shibuya WWW, Japan

*with Palaye Royale and Mod Sun. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).