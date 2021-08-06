Starbenders carry the torch for new wave glam rock with fiery new single No One Listened

Atlanta's glam rockers Starbenders have returned with a new single, No One Listened, released via Sumerian Records.

Accompanied by a highly aesthetic video, the band perform the fiery track kitted-out in their usual glitter-laden, star-stamped threads, reminding viewers that glam isn't a sound or style that singularly belongs to the days of Ziggy Stardust… and Marc Bolan, but a flame that's still very much alive… and Starbenders are carrying the torch.

Speaking of the release, frontwoman Kimi Shelter says, "No One Listened is a retrospective piece. Reflecting upon my past through the future's looking glass reassures me that everything will end up ok.

"The verses are ATL inspired with an electrical ocean of fuzzed-out guitars over a distorted beat. When the chorus drops, we invite you into our anthem. This is for the Zodiac, our fans, and for all beings who feel like they have no control. Together, we're not alone. Together, we're a force."



The band have also announced that they will be joining The Struts on tour. Additionally, on another run of dates, they will be acting as special guests for The Sounds. The tour will start off in Florida on August 31, and finish up on October 20 in South Dakota.

Reflecting on Starbenders' upcoming tour, Shelter explains, "The band is bursting with emotion for the chance to hit the road after eighteen long and lonely months. We love The Struts so much and have felt a deep kinship with their band from the moment we heard and saw them.

"The Sounds have been a part of the soundtrack of our lives and it will be such a gift to have a chance to hear these songs live every night. To tour with both of them is nothing short of a dream."

Tour tickets are available now. Listen to No One Listened below:

With The Struts:

Aug 31: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Sept 1: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Sept 3: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Sept 4: Atlanta Heaven Stage at Masquerade, GA

Sept 29: Austin Emo's East, TX

Oct 2: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Oct 5: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 6 : Cincinnati PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION, OH

Oct 8: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 9: Richmond The National, VA

Oct 12: Albany Empire Live, NA

Oct 13: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Oct 15: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Oct 16: Cleveland TempleLive Cleveland Masonic, OH

Oct 17: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 18: Detroit St. Andrew's Hall, MI

Oct 20: Sioux Falls The District, SD



With The Sounds:

Sept 14: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Sept 15: Washington Black Cat Washington, DC

Sept 16: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sept 18: Chicago Reggie’s, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sept 20: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

Sept 21: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Sept 22: San Diego Music Box, CA

Sept 23: Garden Grove Amphitheater, CA

Sept 24: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA