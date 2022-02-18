Starbenders release haunting yet buoyant new single Seven White Horses

Rising Atlanta starlets Starbenders have released a new single, Seven White Horses. It's the follow-up to another single, No One Listened, which was released last August.

Seven White Horses checks all the appropriate Starbenders boxes, with vocalist Kimi Shelter pulling her goth Stevie Nicks act off with consummate aplomb, somehow bringing both darkness and light – and a light dusting of glitter – to a chorus that soars in a way most choruses simply don't.

And the lyrics? The opening lines of the first verse paint a vivid picture: "Love like heroin burns like hell." sings Kimi. "I've got a thing for angels who fell / Suck me, fuck me, make it last / Seven white horses ride for black mass." Meanwhile, the chorus lifts into the glamosphere accompanied by the lines, "Velvet leaves are falling / I die / California's calling but you'd never go."

What's it about? Perhaps we'll never know. But we like it, severely.