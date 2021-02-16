Starbenders release expanded edition of Love Potions album, launch Angel single

Glam upstarts Starbenders have released an expanded edition of Love Potions, one of Classic Rock's albums of 2020.

The new "Zodiac Deluxe" edition of Love Potions celebrates the one-year anniversary of the album's original release, and is available on streaming platforms now. It adds seven songs to the original tracklist, including a new single, Angel.

The other tracks include True Love – which originally appeared on the Japanese release of Love Potions – and another three previously unreleased songs recorded during the sessions for the album: Salt, Plastic Touch and Green Eyes.

The updated set is rounded off by a remix of Push – originally released last September – and an acoustic version of Bitches Be Witches, which first saw the light of day the following month.

Talking of Angel, lead Starbender Kimi Shelter says, "I had a friend overdose and lose their life to opioid addiction. It gutted me to see their flame and all its potential vanish. My beautiful friend was one of the most dazzling and talented individuals I had met. His tragedy found its way into the words and vibe of Angel.

"The opioid crisis in the United States has touched countless lives and has only gotten worse during the pandemic of 2020. It's nearly impossible to be liberated from the physical grip of addiction without support and fellowship as the pull to use is so strong.

"The main line in the song, 'is my angel holding?' attempts to capture the cunning and baffling nature of addiction. Here you are on the edge of life and death and your only thought is, 'Hey, can I still score?' 'Is my angel holding?'

"Fellow Atlantan Peter Stroud, Sheryl Crow’s guitarist and music director played the slide guitars on Angel, which pushed the track to its emotional zenith. My hope and prayer is that the isolation and loneliness that 2020 brought fades away as we find our way back toward humanity.

"If you have someone in your life who is suffering, make sure to give them a hug and tell them that you love them. It might be your last chance to share how you feel."

To celebrate the release of the expanded edition, the band have also released a 30 minute live set filmed at Maze Studios in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The set features Hangin' On Tonight, Death By Amplifier, Precious, Diet Soda, Never Gonna Die, Holy Mother, Salt and Something Ain't Right.

There should be a legal requirement that everyone watch it.