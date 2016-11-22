Star Wars-themed metal band Galactic Empire to release album

Star Wars-themed metal band Galactic Empire will release their self-titled album on February 3 through Rise Records.

The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have also released a video for their version of The Imperial March, which can be viewed below.

Galactic Empire launched their cover of the Star Wars theme last year – which helped them successfully crowdfund $61,000 for their debut album and tours.

The group describe themselves as, “a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe.”

They add: “Thanks to key members in the Senate and our allies at Rise Records and Velocity Records the Galaxy will kneel before us on February 3 when we unleash the full power of this album.

“The puny humans of your small forest planet Earth have also indicated a desire to see the mighty Galactic Empire perform our music in a live scenario. We would be most pleased to fulfil this request.”

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Galactic Empire have announced their scheduled December UK tour has been postponed, with new dates announced for February 2017.

Guitarist Dark Vader says: “Greetings loyal subjects of the UK System. The rebel traitors have stolen our plans for the upcoming December tour dates.

“We have been forced to reschedule our sonic devastation for February 2017. All tickets sales will be honoured for the new dates, or refunded. There will be no one to stop us this time!”

The Star Wars spin-off join Simpson’s-inspired outfit Okilly Dokilly as the latest band to be based on a popular culture phenomenon.

Galactic Empire album artwork

Galactic Empire self-titled tracklist

Main Theme Imperial March Duel of the Fates The Force Theme The Asteroid Field Battle Of The Heroes Cantina Band Ben’s Death: Tie Fighter Attack Across The Stars The Forest Battle The Throne Room: End Title

Feb 01: London Islington O2 Academy

Feb 02: Southampton Joiners

Feb 03: Milton Keynes The Craufard Arms

Feb 04: Brighton Patterns

Feb 05: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 06: Bristol The Fleece

Feb 07: Cardiff The Globe

Feb 08: Birmingham Academy 3

Feb 09: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Feb 10: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Feb 11: Edeinburgh Opium

Feb 12: Glasgow ABC2

Feb 13: Newcastle Academy 2

Feb 14: Reading Sub89

Feb 15: Oxford Academy 2

Feb 16: Derby The Venue

