Star Wars metal band Galactic Empire play the Star Wars theme in full

The metal band from a galaxy far, far away have released a metal interpretation of the full six-minute Star Wars main theme and we can’t stop watching it.

Seriously, just look at what is going on here. Firstly, Boba Fett is on drums. Boba fucking Fett. He should be backflipping through the air on a jetpack while firing lasers at every Skywalker sod in a ten mile radius, but instead he’s keeping the pace while a Stormtrooper is let loose on the bass. A Stormtroopers have a pretty weak hit ratio when it comes to firing lasers into the heads of good guys, so it makes sense they’ve been tasked with the bass.

And then, with a Shadow Trooper and Imperial Guard in tow, the mighty Darth Vader is on lead guitar. Vader letting rip that opening is probably the most metal thing we’ve seen this year. It’s probably the most metal thing this galaxy has seen all year. This man is the embodiment of everything evil in all of space and here he is shredding along to John Williams. You have to watch this.

The band are called Galactic Empire and you can find them on Facebook here.

