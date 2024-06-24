St Vincent adds UK and European dates to her All Born Screaming tour

St. Vincent has extended her on-going All Born Screaming tour with the addition of new shows in Ireland, England, Spain and Italy.

The Oklahoma-born singer/songwriter played UK and European shows earlier this month, and will return in October, kicking off the next set of dates in Dublin on October 13.



The singer described her current album to Louder as "a record that is about life and death and how we’re all in this together."



Asked in an NME.com interview earlier this year what fans should expect from her live shows promoting the record, the musician - real name, Annie Clark - promised “I’m gonna fuck ‘em up. I’m gonna fuck ‘em up.”

St. Vincent All Born Screaming tour 2024

Oct 13: Dublin 3 Olympia Theater, Ireland

Oct 14: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 20: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 22: Milan Fabrique, Italy



A pre-sale for the shows begins on Tuesday, June 25, at 10am, with the general on-sale commencing at 10am on Friday, June 28, here.

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) A photo posted by on

Last year, four years after its initial release as a single, the St. Vincent/Taylor Swift co-write Cruel Summer spent four weeks at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, after pressure from Swift's fans prompted her label to re-release the song. Clark told Music Week's Niall Doherty what it was like seeing Swifties demonstrate their full might.

“The Taylor Swift Cruel Summer moment for me was just an absolute amazing testament to the incredible force of her amazing fans,” she said. “They took a song that was from many records ago and not a single at the time and just said, ‘No, we love this song, this song is a hit you guys’ and they marched it up the charts.”

“It was so cool to see and I’ve certainly never been a part of anything like that,” Clark continued. “But also I haven’t really witnessed that in culture. You could maybe say Running Up That Hill with Kate Bush took fire and new fans were exposed to it but that’s not really the same thing. The Cruel Summer thing was sheer force and lightning in a bottle from her fans who just loved something into existence.”