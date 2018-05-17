Spock’s Beard share lyric video for new track Somebody’s Home

Spock's Beard - Noise Floor Disc 1 1. Noise Floor

2. To Breathe Another Day

3. What Becomes of Me

4. Somebody’s Home

5. Have We All Gone Crazy Yet

6. So This Is Life

7. One So Wise

8. Box of Spiders

9. Beginnings Disc 2 1. Cutting Room Floor

2. Days We’ll Remember

3. Bulletproof

4. Vault

5. Armageddon Nervous BUY FROM AMAZON

Spock’s Beard have released a lyric video for their new single Somebody’s Home.

The song will feature on their upcoming album Noise Floor, which will arrive on May 25 via InsideOut Music.

The band previously revealed To Breathe Another Day and shared a studio documentary showing them working on the follow-up to 2015’s The Oblivion Particle.

Bassist Dave Meros calls Somebody's Home "one of my favourite songs on Noise Floor," while keyboardist Ryo Okumoto says: “This is a great song by vocalist Ted Leonard.”

Meros, Okumoto and Leonard are joined on the album by the band’s guitarist Alan Morse, while drummer Nick D’Virgilio, who left the group in 2011, guests on the record.

As for Noise Floor's musical direction, Leonard says: “We are always about evolution, not revolution. But what we have done this time is make the songs more melodic.

“We still love our crazy prog, but now appreciate how important it is to grab people's attention early on.”

Noise Floor will be released on 2CD digipak which includes an EP of material from the studio sessions, 2LP, 2CD and on digital platforms.