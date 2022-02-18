Spock's Beard alumni guest on new Lobate Scarp single Our Test Tube Universe

Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto and former drummer Jimmy Keegan (Pattern-Seeking Animals) guest on the new single from US prog rockers Lobate Scarp. You can watch the video for Our Test Tube Universe in full below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming second album You Have It All, which will be released on April 1 and also features guest appearances by Yes members Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison as well as Eric Moore (Suicidal Tendencies).

"There's something here for everyone," exclaims vocalist and keyboardist Adam Sears. "I think prog fans especially are going to like what we've come up with, as well as appreciate the two epic tracks and the special guests. You Have It All is not only the culmination of 10 years of jamming, writing, live shows, inspirations, and experiences, but also a more defined version of what I wanted a 'Lobate Scarp' album to sound like. Not to say that Time And Space was a lesser album, but this time I feel we pulled it off the way I originally intended and as a result, it really just feels like a fun celebration of progressive rock."

Lobate Scarp will also appear at this year's RoSFest.

You Have It All will be be available on CD, as a high-res digital format as well as a limited edition glossy CD-booklet including 16-pages of lyrics, art, and liner notes.

Pre-order You Have It All.

