Spock's Beard To Reunite For MorseFest

The classic Spock’s Beard line-up will join forces with current members of the band at original keyboard player Neal Morse’s own festival MorseFest.

Launched in 2014, Morsefest (the weekend devoted to the music of Neal Morse in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee) has grown bigger each year. This year, the event’s 3rd, the original lineup of Spock’s Beard is reuniting for one night only to perform the entire Snow album, the concept album from 2002 that was also the last album to feature Morse with the group. This summer, over the weekend of July 1st and 2nd, fans can see this historic performance in Nashville. Joining the classic lineup of Neal Morse, Alan Morse, Nick D’Virgilio, Ryo Okumoto, and Dave Meros, will also be current vocalist Ted Leonard and drummer Jimmy Keegan. To complete the weekend, the opening night, July 1st, will feature an unplugged Prog–Rock “Storytellers” performance which will include Neal Morse, Nick D’Virgilio, Casey McPherson (Flying Colors) and Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band). The Snow performance will take place on the second night, July 2nd.

Neal had to say this about the idea, “We have been kicking around the idea of doing Snow together for quite some time. Morsefest seems like the perfect place to do it as it’s been so successful and well run and it’s a great environment! This year feels like the right time, and I’m looking forward to playing with the gang again as well as Jimmy and Ted and I hope it’s a great blessing to many people.”

Tickets go on sale on March 11 for Pre-Sale to Inner Circle members and March 12th to General Public at http://www.radiantrecords.com/products/623-morsefest-2016.aspx