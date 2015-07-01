Spock’s Beard reveal Tides Of Time

Spock’s Beard have issued a stream of the track Tides Of Time.

It’s lifted from their 12th album The Oblivion Particle which is out on August 21 via Inside Out.

Bassist Dave Meros said about the track: “I think Tides Of Time is classic Spock’s in terms of arrangement and style, but everything else is fairly different.”

The band will head out on a European tour in September, with support from Synaesthesia and Special Providence.

The Oblivion Particle tracklist

Tides of Time 2. Minion 3. Hell’s Not Enough 4. Bennett Built a Time Machine 5. Get Out While You Can 6. A Better Way To Fly 7. The Center Line 8. To Be Free Again 9. Disappear

Sep 16: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Sep 17: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 18: Markneukirchen Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany

Sep 19: Warschau Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Brno Metro Club, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Budapest Ship A38, Hungary

Sep 23: Milan Legend, Italy

Sep 24: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Sep 25: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany

Sep 26: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 27: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK

Oct 02: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy, UK