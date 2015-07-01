Spock’s Beard reveal Tides Of Time

Spock’s Beard have issued a stream of the track Tides Of Time.
It’s lifted from their 12th album The Oblivion Particle which is out on August 21 via Inside Out.
Bassist Dave Meros said about the track: “I think Tides Of Time is classic Spock’s in terms of arrangement and style, but everything else is fairly different.”
The band will head out on a European tour in September, with support from Synaesthesia and Special Providence.
The Oblivion Particle tracklist
- Tides of Time 2. Minion 3. Hell’s Not Enough 4. Bennett Built a Time Machine 5. Get Out While You Can 6. A Better Way To Fly 7. The Center Line 8. To Be Free Again 9. Disappear
Spock’s Beard tour dates
Sep 16: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
Sep 17: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Sep 18: Markneukirchen Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany
Sep 19: Warschau Progresja, Poland
Sep 20: Brno Metro Club, Czech Republic
Sep 21: Budapest Ship A38, Hungary
Sep 23: Milan Legend, Italy
Sep 24: Augsburg Kantine, Germany
Sep 25: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany
Sep 26: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Sep 27: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Sep 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK
Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK
Oct 02: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy, UK