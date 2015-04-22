Spock’s Beard announce The Oblivion Particle

Spock’s Beard will release their 12th album The Oblivion Particle in August, it’s been announced.

In addition, they’ve lined up five UK dates to support the follow-up to Brief Nocturnes And Dreamless Sleep as part of a wider European tour.

Alan Morse, Dave Meros, Ryo Okumoto, Ted Leonard and Jimmy Keegan will be supported on the dates by UK outfit Synaesthesia – who are working on their second album – and Hungarian band Special Providence.

A finalised release date, along with album artwork and tracklist will be issued in due course.

Sep 29: London Islington Academy

Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand

Oct 02: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy