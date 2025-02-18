Listen to Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante guest on re-recording of Pvris’ My House

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante has guested on a new song by pop-rockers Pvris.

LaPlante appears on a newly released re-recording of the American outfit’s 2014 track My House, taken from the band’s debut album White Noise. It precedes a White Noise 10th-anniversary tour of North America and Europe that starts in March.

Pvris singer Lyndsey Gunnulfsen comments: “It was such an honour to have Courtney featured on this re-release. I didn’t know until meeting her that White Noise was one of the inspirations to Spiritbox. After learning that and seeing the incredible world she’s created from that inspiration, it feels full circle now, and it was only right to have her be a part of this re-release.

(Image credit: Future (cover photo: Jonathan Weiner))

“The album first came out at a time when women were still extremely commoditised in the rock/alternative space, and the fight to be embraced and taken seriously, simply as artists, was even more prevalent than it still is today. 10 years later, there’s been a lot of progress, but there’s still much work to be done. It feels really healing and powerful to get to share this song with someone who I know has had much of that same experience and has been fighting that same battle just as long, if not longer.

“Not only is she an incredible person and performer, she has such a distinct and dialled vision with Spiritbox. The high standard of precision, artistic integrity, and vision, both sonically and visually, that she’s brought into the rock/alternative scene with Spiritbox, I feel has set the bar so high, and to have done that as a woman in a scene still so heavily occupied by men, it feels like the most badass power move. Take notes everyone!”

The collaboration is far from the first pop team-up LaPlante has done. Spiritbox guested on an official rock remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Cobra in 2023. The band and the rapper then made an original song together, TYG, last year.

LaPlante has also championed other women in rock and metal, performing onstage with Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk, Poppy and Chelsea Wolfe, among others. In a recent interview at the Grammy Awards where LaPlante was confused for fellow Best Metal Performance nominee Poppy, she expressed her hopes for a woman to win the prize for the first time this year.

Though neither Spiritbox nor Poppy won a Grammy, her dream came true when opera singer Marina Viotti took it home, having been nominated with Gojira for the rendition of Ah! Ça Ira they performed at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Spiritbox will release their long-awaited second album Tsunami Sea next month. The band are also the cover stars on the new issue of Metal Hammer, where they talk all about the new album, their star collaborations and their journey so far. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.