Listen to Megan Thee Stallion lairy collaboration with modern metal heavyweights Spiritbox, TYG

Hip hop heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Spiritbox for the second time

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion has released the deluxe edition of her third studio album Megan today, mere months after the album itself was originally released. The new version of the LP features a whole extra disc of brand new songs, including some fresh collaborations with a number of high profile artists. Eagle-eyed metal fans, however, noticed yesterday that one of said collabs features none other than rising metalcore four-piece Spiritbox, who make a special appearance on Megan's track TYG

The song, a thumping, half-tempo, guitar-flecked hip hop banger featuring bonus screams from Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante, is the second team-up between the two acts, following last year's well-received remixed version of Megan's Cobra single.

You can now listen to TYG below.

Megan Thee Stallion - TYG (feat. Spiritbox) [Official Audio] - YouTube Megan Thee Stallion - TYG (feat. Spiritbox) [Official Audio] - YouTube
Explaining to SiriusXM how Spiritbox's first collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion came together, Courtney LaPlante said: "As soon as Michael [Stringer, Spiritbox guitarist] laid down the tracks, I got to go in and do my backup parts. Sing my part," says the singer. "And we sent it off, just to see what they think of it. And [Dan Braunstein, the track's producer] had to go...he was like, 'I gotta go guys. My whole family's over at my mom's house [for my birthday].' So we were like, 'Okay, we'll work on it again tomorrow.' Then, we heard: 'Okay, Megan's heard it. And she wants to put it out tomorrow. She likes that thing you did at the end. She wants it to be the chorus.' And she is such a good ear, you know. She's the one that that said, 'Yeah, let's have that part be the chorus as well.'

"So I only had written it as an outro," LaPlante continued. "For her to allow me to sing more in her song was so cool and generous of her. And so then we called Dan and we said, 'Dan. We're coming over to your Mom's house. You need to move this along. We're picking you up and we are going to your house, your studio at your house, and we are finishing this song! And so we picked him up, we had a piece of cake with his parents and his grandparents. And we were like, 'We gotta go, man!' We crashed his birthday party and took him away. That's how much we love Megan Thee Stallion, you know. We'll crash a birthday party for her.”

Last month, Spiritbox released their official video for Soft Spine, following the news that they had sold out their biggest ever UK show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 