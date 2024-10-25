Listen to Megan Thee Stallion lairy collaboration with modern metal heavyweights Spiritbox, TYG

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion has released the deluxe edition of her third studio album Megan today, mere months after the album itself was originally released. The new version of the LP features a whole extra disc of brand new songs, including some fresh collaborations with a number of high profile artists. Eagle-eyed metal fans, however, noticed yesterday that one of said collabs features none other than rising metalcore four-piece Spiritbox, who make a special appearance on Megan's track TYG.

The song, a thumping, half-tempo, guitar-flecked hip hop banger featuring bonus screams from Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante, is the second team-up between the two acts, following last year's well-received remixed version of Megan's Cobra single.

You can now listen to TYG below.

Megan Thee Stallion - TYG (feat. Spiritbox) [Official Audio] - YouTube Watch On

Explaining to SiriusXM how Spiritbox's first collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion came together, Courtney LaPlante said: "As soon as Michael [Stringer, Spiritbox guitarist] laid down the tracks, I got to go in and do my backup parts. Sing my part," says the singer. "And we sent it off, just to see what they think of it. And [Dan Braunstein, the track's producer] had to go...he was like, 'I gotta go guys. My whole family's over at my mom's house [for my birthday].' So we were like, 'Okay, we'll work on it again tomorrow.' Then, we heard: 'Okay, Megan's heard it. And she wants to put it out tomorrow. She likes that thing you did at the end. She wants it to be the chorus.' And she is such a good ear, you know. She's the one that that said, 'Yeah, let's have that part be the chorus as well.'

"So I only had written it as an outro," LaPlante continued. "For her to allow me to sing more in her song was so cool and generous of her. And so then we called Dan and we said, 'Dan. We're coming over to your Mom's house. You need to move this along. We're picking you up and we are going to your house, your studio at your house, and we are finishing this song! And so we picked him up, we had a piece of cake with his parents and his grandparents. And we were like, 'We gotta go, man!' We crashed his birthday party and took him away. That's how much we love Megan Thee Stallion, you know. We'll crash a birthday party for her.”

Last month, Spiritbox released their official video for Soft Spine, following the news that they had sold out their biggest ever UK show at London's Alexandra Palace.