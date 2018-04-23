Special Providence Release Video For Distant Knowledge

Hungarian instrumental prog rock band Special Providence have released a new promo video for their song Distant Knowledge.

"This is the most complex and challenging tune I wrote for the new Special Providence album, and I’m really proud of the whole band playing it so cool and effortlessly," keyboard player Zsolt Kaltenecker, fresh from the band's first appearance in Israel, tells Prog. "There are many time signature and tempo changes and technical difficulties but still I wrote it relatively quickly in an ecstatic state, in a kind of trance with strong emotions. Maybe that’s the reason that despite it’s complexity, it’s easy to listen.

Keith Jarrett’s words came to my mind: '…reinforcing the fragile (and at times distant) knowledge that music is in the making of music. The heart is where the music is'.”

The track is taken from the band's 2017 album Will, which is available from their Bandcamp page.