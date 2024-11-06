Official footage of Judas Priest's historic live performance at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony has been uploaded to YouTube to mark the second anniversary of the occasion.
The band – made up of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Glen Tipton plus drummer Scott Travis – were joined on the night by former members guitarist KK Downing and drummer Les Binks, and performed truncated versions of three classics: Breakin' The Law, Living After Midnight and You've Got Another Thing Coming.
Before hitting the stage, Judas Priest were introduced by Alice Cooper, who described them as “the definitive metal band.”
After the performance, which celebrated Priest's entry into the Hall Of Fame via the Award for Musical Excellence category, Halford took to the mic to make a typically heartfelt speech.
"I'm the gay guy in the band," said Halford. "We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, or what you believe in or don't believe in. Everybody’s welcome.
"We should get out another 50 years, but the joy about music is that it lives forever. And that’s the reason why we're here. We live for heavy metal. We live for music. And we're living for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.”
Earlier this week, Judas Priest announced a run of dates in mainland Europe for next year. The band also play six Japanese shows next month. Full dates below.
Judas Priest: Invincible Shield tour dates
Dec 05: Nagoya Aichi Prefectural Art Theater, Japan
Dec 06: Amagasaki Amashin Archaic Hall, Japan
Dec 09: Okayama Performing Arts Theatre, Japan
Dec 10: Yokohama KT Zepp, Japan
Dec 12: Yokohoma PIA Arena, Japan
Dec 13: Tokyo EX Theater, Japan
Jun 14: Oslo Tjuvholmen Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Jun 18: Frankfurt Hessentag Festival, Germany
Jul 01: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy
Jul 03: Zurwich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 07: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Jul 10: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden
Jul 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Jul 15: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassonne, France
Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Switzerland
Jul 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jul 20: Oberhausen Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Germany