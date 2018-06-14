Soulfly announce UK summer tour

Soulfly have announced a tour of the UK for later this summer.

Starting in London on August 6, Max Cavalera and co. will play five shows across England and Scotland.

Max and his bother Iggor were last in the UK touring their Return To Roots show, performing Sepultura's Roots album and other classic tracks.

Soulfly released their eleventh studio album Archangel in 2015, but is Max is currently writing new music for a new record – scheduled for release this September via Nuclear Blast.

06 Aug: London, O2 Islington Academy

08 Aug: Glasgow, King Tuts

09 Aug: Newcastle, Riverside

11 Aug: Winchester, Boomtown Fair

12 Aug: Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

13 Aug: Bristol, Fleece