I didn't take ear buds seriously until I started wearing Sony's WF range, and now that you can get the WF-C500s for up to 51% off, you'll wanna start taking them seriously too

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Sony's WF-C500 ear buds are available for their lowest ever price, and from experience, I can promise you they're well worth it

Sony WF-C500 ear buds
(Image credit: Sony)

I'll level with you: I never took ear buds seriously. I always felt like they were a useful stopgap between the stretches where I could use my 'proper' headphones - big, lovely over-ear jobbies with lush sound. The only times I'd use in-ears would be if I was on my way to a night out and didn't want to have to lug big headphones around, or if I was in the gym and wanted to just listen to a podcast - who needs that good a sound boost when it's just people talking, right?

Then I discovered Sony's WF range and felt like an absolute wally for ever thinking such nonsense, and with Amazon's Black Friday deal now making the Sony WF-C500s available at 51% off their original asking price (£43.69, down from £90), or 31% off if you're in the States (now $68.99, down from $99.99), you can grab an extremely solid pair of ear buds for an absolute steal of a price. 

Sony WF-C500: 51% off (was £90, now £43.69)

Sony WF-C500: 51% off (was £90, now £43.69)
There are few better in-ear headphone options on the market right now than Sony's WF range, and you can get one of their earlier models for an absolute steal right now on Amazon. They look great, sound great and work great, with a 20 hour battery life. What's not to love?

View Deal
Sony WF-C500: (31% off (was $99.99, now $68.99)

Sony WF-C500: (31% off (was $99.99, now $68.99)
While the US Amazon deal for these headphones is slightly less generous than its UK counterpart, almost a third off such a solid and reliable pair of in-ears is still well worth considering. You'll struggle to find better in-ears for this price anywhere right now.

View Deal

Full transparency: I'm currently using the Sony WF-1000XM5 phones, which are a snazzily upgraded version of the ones available in this particular deal. If you're in the market for some real high end in-ear headphones and can splash the cash, I can't recommend that model enough, but there aren't many decent Black Friday deals for them right now and you will have to fork out a lot more. If, however, you're looking for something in the £50-100 range, you really can't do much better than the WF-C500s. 

They look stylish, fit snugly, have great sound for their size and a very decent bluetooth connection. Crucially, they also have a good battery life, going for up to 20 hours, which means they should go the distance for you whether it's for a week's worth of commuting, a long exercise session or even a gruellingly long haul flight. Since I've been using Sony WF's I can't imagine having anything else, and while I still adore my over-ear models for more involved listening sessions, my WFs come with me to the gym, to work and beyond.

If you're not convinced and would like to see more options for good headphone deals this weekend, make sure you check out our Cyber Monday headphone deals, and for a wider range of deals, keep tabs on our Black Friday music deals

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 