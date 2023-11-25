I didn't take ear buds seriously until I started wearing Sony's WF range, and now that you can get the WF-C500s for up to 51% off, you'll wanna start taking them seriously too

I'll level with you: I never took ear buds seriously. I always felt like they were a useful stopgap between the stretches where I could use my 'proper' headphones - big, lovely over-ear jobbies with lush sound. The only times I'd use in-ears would be if I was on my way to a night out and didn't want to have to lug big headphones around, or if I was in the gym and wanted to just listen to a podcast - who needs that good a sound boost when it's just people talking, right?

Then I discovered Sony's WF range and felt like an absolute wally for ever thinking such nonsense, and with Amazon's Black Friday deal now making the Sony WF-C500s available at 51% off their original asking price (£43.69, down from £90), or 31% off if you're in the States (now $68.99, down from $99.99), you can grab an extremely solid pair of ear buds for an absolute steal of a price.

Sony WF-C500: 51% off (was £90, now £43.69)

There are few better in-ear headphone options on the market right now than Sony's WF range, and you can get one of their earlier models for an absolute steal right now on Amazon. They look great, sound great and work great, with a 20 hour battery life. What's not to love?

Sony WF-C500: (31% off (was $99.99, now $68.99)

While the US Amazon deal for these headphones is slightly less generous than its UK counterpart, almost a third off such a solid and reliable pair of in-ears is still well worth considering. You'll struggle to find better in-ears for this price anywhere right now.

Full transparency: I'm currently using the Sony WF-1000XM5 phones, which are a snazzily upgraded version of the ones available in this particular deal. If you're in the market for some real high end in-ear headphones and can splash the cash, I can't recommend that model enough, but there aren't many decent Black Friday deals for them right now and you will have to fork out a lot more. If, however, you're looking for something in the £50-100 range, you really can't do much better than the WF-C500s.

They look stylish, fit snugly, have great sound for their size and a very decent bluetooth connection. Crucially, they also have a good battery life, going for up to 20 hours, which means they should go the distance for you whether it's for a week's worth of commuting, a long exercise session or even a gruellingly long haul flight. Since I've been using Sony WF's I can't imagine having anything else, and while I still adore my over-ear models for more involved listening sessions, my WFs come with me to the gym, to work and beyond.

