Sons Of Apollo To Headline France's Very Prog Festival

Mike Portnoy's latest prog rock supergroup Sons Of Apollo will headline a brand new two-day event in Toulouse, France on October 12 and 13.

Very Prog Festival is a new event which will take place At Le Metronum, a 600 capacity venue located in central Toulouse. It is the brainchild of Inepsys drummer Romian Castel who says "This event is unmatched in its genre in France, especially in the south. Our goal is to promote progressive metal through a quality and professional festival allowing music lovers to enjoy bands they would usually have to travel quite far to see."

Joining Sons Of Apollo on the bill are Asutralian prog metallers Caligula's Horse, Andorran's Persefone, both DGM and Soul Secret from Italy, and French acts Spheric Universe Experience, Amon Sethis and Taotopia.

The day breaks are: Friday - Caligula's Horse, DGM, SUE, Amon Sethis and Saturday - Sons Of Apollo, Persefone, Soul Secret and Taotopia. Tickets for Very Prog Festival cost:

Weekend Tickets - €51.60 in advance, €60 on the door

Friday - €25.80 in advance, €30 on the door

Saturday - €35.80 in advance, €40 on the door.

Tickets are available from the event website.