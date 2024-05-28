Sonos launch the festival-friendly Roam 2 - a portable speaker that’s “built to perform outdoors"

The Sonos Roam 2 is out now - a portable speaker that can withstand variable weather and has 10-hours of battery life

Sonos have unveiled their new Roam 2 portable speaker, which the US audio firm say has been “built to perform outdoors”.

The compact unit comes in a variety of colours and features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, with the company reporting it’s been manufactured and tested to withstand extreme temperatures on both sides of the thermometer. It can even be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. 

The Roam 2 has a 10-hour battery life and like the Sonos Move, Move 2 and original Roam, the Roam 2 features the company’s Automatic Trueplay which “fine-tunes the sound for your environment.”

Sonos say: "Astonishingly lightweight, durable, and powerful, Roam 2 makes it easy to enjoy Sonos sound everywhere life takes you. Just pair and play right out of the box by pressing the new Bluetooth button on the back of the speaker. 

“Enjoy up to 10 hours of size-defying clarity and bass. Press the redesigned power button once to save battery life, or press and hold to completely power down. When it’s time to get back to full charge, use the USB-C cable and any compatible power adapter.”

Sonos add: “Fully IP67 waterproof and dustproof, Roam 2 is ready for the outdoors. Plus, it doubles as a smart speaker at home, with WiFi, Sonos Voice Control, and Amazon Alexa.”

The Roam 2 is powered by two Class-H digital amps, has one tweeter and a mid woofer which deliver “exceptional clarity and bass that packs a punch”.

As for the differences between the original Roam and the Roam 2, Sonos report: “Sonos Roam 2 features separate power and Bluetooth buttons for easier control, and updated monotone finish - and now includes USB-C to USB-C cable for more efficient charging. You can also power Bluetooth out of the box.”

The Roam 2 is now available and for more, check out the video below.

