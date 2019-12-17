Sometime The Wolf share debut single Ashes

Preston-based goth-rock outfit Sometime The Wolf have shared their debut single titled Ashes.

The song has been taken from their debut album From Here And Earth which will launch through their new label Transcend Music on January 8. CD and vinyl copies will follow in February.

Sometime The Wolf have been influenced by artists including Fields Of The Nephilim and Karnivool, and first came to the public’s attention in 2017 with their four-track debut EP Never Wake.

The band consist of vocalist Drew Freeman, guitarists Lee Fury and Joe Walsh, bassist Korv Sutch and drummer Lewis Peacock.

A statement on From Here And Earth reads: “The album offers nine tracks layered with brooding melodies and effects, intricate guitar work and dark, gravely vocals which create a swirl of deep, atmospheric textures.

“Expansive opener Earth Wane introduces the album with its ethereal soundscapes which lead into the cinematic dramas of Anna and the chiming guitar figures of potential dancefloor hit Samaria (Breaking Of The Cloud).

“Elsewhere tracks such as Dancing With Her Shadows, Higher Heaven and Wish highlight the band’s dynamic balance of melody and explosive riff power, while Deeper Than Below and dramatic closer From Here And Earth reveal some of the album’s softer moments.”

Sometime The Wolf are already working on further tracks and are in the process of organising live shows for 2020.

Sometime The Wolf: From Here And Earth

1. Earth Wane

2. Anna

3. Samaria (Breaking Of The Clouds)

4. Ashes

5. Dancing With Her Shadow

6. Higher Heaven

7. Deeper Than Below

8. Wish

9. From Here And Earth