Someone has made Ghost jigsaws for you to buy with money

UK toy firm Zee Productions have announced plans to release jigsaws based on the cover art from four Ghost albums.

The 500-piece, officially-licensed jigsaws are based on the cover art from Opus Eponymous, Infestissumam, Meliora and Prequelle, and will be released on March 13. All four are available to pre-order.

The new puzzles join a catalogue that already includes jigsaws from the likes of Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Queen and Motorhead – full catalogue below.

None of the various Papas were available for comment.

(Image credit: Rocksaws)

