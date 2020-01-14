Someone has made Ghost jigsaws for you to buy with money

UK toy firm Zee Productions have announced plans to release jigsaws based on the cover art from four Ghost albums.
The 500-piece, officially-licensed jigsaws are based on the cover art from Opus Eponymous, Infestissumam, Meliora and Prequelle, and will be released on March 13. All four are available to pre-order.
The new puzzles join a catalogue that already includes jigsaws from the likes of Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Queen and Motorhead – full catalogue below.
None of the various Papas were available for comment.
Current Rocksaw Catalogue
Elton John – Don‘t Shoot Me
Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Elton John – Captain Fantastic
Guns N Roses – Appetite For Destruction
Guns N Roses – Use Your Illusion Part 1
Guns N Roses – Use Your Illusion Part 2
Guns N Roses – The Spaghetti Incident
Guns N Roses – Chinese Democracy
Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden – Killers
Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast
Iron Maiden – Powerslave
Iron Maiden – Somewhere In Time
Iron Maiden – Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
Judas Priest – Defenders Of The Faith
Judas Priest – Ram It Down
Judas Priest – Painkiller
Metallica - Kill Em All
Metallica - Ride The Lightning
Metallica - Master Of Puppets
Metallica - …And Justice For All
Motörhead - Overkill
Motörhead - Bomber
Motörhead – Orgasmatron
Motley Crue – Shout At The Devil
Motley Crue – Girls Girls Girls
Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood
Pantera – Vulgar Display Of Power
Queen – Queen II
Queen – A Day At The Races
Queen – A Night At The Opera
Queen – News Of The World
Rush – A Farewell To Kings
Rush – Fly By Night
Rush – Moving Pictures
Rush – Permanent Waves
Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen
Slayer – Reign In Blood
Slayer – South Of Heaven
Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss
The Doors – Waiting For The Sun
The Doors – Morrison Hotel
The Who – The Kids Are Alright