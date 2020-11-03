Sólstafir to premiere new album today

Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir will premiere their upcoming album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love today via the Season Of Mist YouTube channel at 3pm (UK time). The new album is released through Season Of Mist this Friday, November 6.

Bassist Svavar Austmann will also be present to chat with the fans.

Sólstafir have already released three tracks from Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love, Akkeri, Her Fall From Grace and for Drýsill.

You can access the stream for Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love here.