Sólstafir show off stunning Icelandic scenery in video for new single Blakkrakki

Icelandic post-rock quartet Sólstafir have shared a stunning video for their brand new single Blakkrakki which features the band playing on the back of a truck as it traverses the stunning Icelandic summer scenery

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, Hin helga kvöl, (The Holy Suffering), which will be released through the band's new label Century Media on November 8. It will be the follow-up to 2020''s Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love.

"Myself and the band initially had the idea for this music video four years ago - the guys are playing the song while standing on a flatbed trailer doing sixty miles per hour on a stretch of highway surrounded on all sides by one of the oldest lava flows in Iceland," explains Bowen Staines, Director for Don’t Panic Films who created the video for Blakkrakki, which translates as 'Black Dog'. "Blakkrakki was a blast to make, and we hope you have fun watching it, too."

Sólstafir have also announced a European tour, their Nordic Descent Tour 2024, for November and December. The upcoming 24-date tour will see the band playing dates in Brighton, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and London, as well as throughout Europe.

The quartet will be supported on their Nordic Descent Tour 2024 by Finnish experimental rockers Oranssi Pazuzu, Faroese doomsters Hamferð and Swedish post-rockers Helga.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Pre-order Hin helga kvöl.

Sólstafir Nordic Descent Tour 2024

Nov 13: NED Groningen Oosterpoort *

Nov 14: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje *

Nov 15: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij *

Nov 16: BEL Brussels Botanique *

Nov 17: GER Bielefeld Forum *

Nov 19: FRA Lille Splendid *

Nov 20: UK Brighton Concorde 2 *

Nov 21: UK Manchester Club Academy *

Nov 22: IRE Dublin Opium *

Nov 23: UK Glasgow Queen Margaret Union *

Nov 24: UK London Electric Brixton *

Nov 26: FRA Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge #

Nov 27: FRA Rennes Antipode #

Nov 28: FRA Toulouse Metronum #

Nov 29: SPA Pamplona Totem #

Nov 30: SPA Madrid Sala Mon #

Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2 #

Dec 3: ITA Milano Alcatraz #

Dec 4: SWI Pratteln Z7 #

Dec 5: GER München Technikum #

Dec 6: AUT Vienna Simm City #

Dec 7: POL Warsaw Proxima #

Dec 8: GER Leipzig Täubchental #

Dec 9: GER Berlin Metropol #

* - dates with Hamferð

# - dates with Helga

Get tickets.