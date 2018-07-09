Solstafir announce European winter tour for 2018

Iceland's Solstafir will set off on a massive European trek this winter which will see them taking in 13 European nations throughout November and December.

The band, who will play Wackena dn Summer Breeze Open Air festivals in Germany in August, will then head to Australia with Enslaved for more dates. They then return to Europe to continue their tour in support of 2017's album Berdreyminn.

They will play:

Poland Gdasnk B90 - November 20

Poland Warsaw Progresja - 21

Lithuania Vilnius Loftus - 22

Latvia Riga Melna Vilnius - 23

Estonia Tallin Tapper - 24

Sweden Gothenburg Sticky Fingers - 28

Norway Oslo Vulkan Arena - 30

Denmark Copenhagen Lille Vega - December 1

Germany Leipzig Taubchenthal - 2

Germany Stuttgart Im Wizeman- 3

Switzerland Winterthur Salzhaus - 4

France Marseille Jas Rod - 5

France Biarritz Atabal - 6

Spain Madrid Madrid Is The Dark Festival - 7

Portugal Lisbon Under The Doom - 8

Portugal Porto Hard Club - 9

France Cognac West Rock - 11

France Audincourt Le Moloco - 12

France Lille (FR) Aeronef - 13

Netherlands Eindhoven Eindhoven Metal Meeting - 14

Turkey Istanbul Garajistanbul - 15

Greece Athens Fuzz Club - 16