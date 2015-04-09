Soilwork treading 'aggressive and dark' path

Soilwork’s Dirk Verbeuren says the band’s upcoming album is brimming with “aggressive and dark” tones.

The drummer has finished his work on what will be the group’s 10th album and the follow-up to 2013’s The Living Infinite. Singer Bjorn Strid is ready to start recording his vocals in the coming days.

Verbeuren tells Dead Rhetoric: “In general, I can say that it’s going to be a little bit of a different twist on things this time. I think the album has a pretty aggressive and dark undertone to it. There’s quite a bit of aggression in it, and some heavy crushing, and then some fast songs.”

Insisting the album will “definitely sound like a Soilwork record,” Verbeuren adds that he allowed his animalistic side to come out when laying down his tracks.

He says: “I felt a bit more like a barbarian playing my drums on this one. I felt that some of the songs needed not so much frills and complicated and technical stuff, just straight-up hammering, and drums in your face.

“We are always trying to let our feelings of the moment speak, and it will be interesting to see how it comes out.”

The band launched CD, DVD and Blu-ray Live In The Heart Of Helsinki last month via Nuclear Blast.