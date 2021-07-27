Smashing Pumpkins to release Live At The Viper Room 1998, a 13-song Billy Corgan acoustic set, on vinyl

Smashing Pumpkins are releasing a new limited edition vinyl album, Live At The Viper Room 1998, featuring a solo acoustic show from band leader Billy Corgan recorded at the West Hollywood nightclub on January 15, 1998.

The album features previews of a number of songs which would feature on the fourth Smashing Pumpkins album, Adore, which was released on June 2, 1998.

“The thing you hear in the Viper Room show is you’re really sort of being allowed into the studio where the songs don’t have the accoutrement of all the bells and whistles,” Corgan declares in an Instagram clip announcing the vinyl release. “There’s a certain innocence before songs are released to the world.”

The album track list is as follows:



1. To Sheila

2. Perfect

3. Let Me Give The World To You

4. Jupiter’s Lament

5. Once Upon A Time

6. Daphne Descends

7. Ava Adore

8. Crestfallen

9. Set The Ray To Jerry

10. Shame

11. Tear

12. Blissed And Gone

13. 1979



Live At The Viper Room 1998 will be available to pre-order exclusively through Billy Corgan’s tea shop website on July 31.