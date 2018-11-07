Smashing Pumpkins are already looking ahead to their next album

Smashing Pumpkins are already looking forward to their next studio album – despite the fact that their new record isn’t out yet.

Original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha reunited for the new record Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which will be released on November 16, with Jeff Schroeder joining the lineup on bass duties.

And while the Pumpkins recently reported they were preparing to unload their vast archive of material – a new studio recording could be with us first.

Corgan tells Kerrang: "Let’s finish this tour and then make some decisions. We’re definitely making plans to record another LP, with the idea it will come out at the end of next year.”

So there we have it – Smashing Pumpkins aren’t hanging around. They’re back and they mean business.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun will be released via Corgan’s Martha’s Music label/Napalm Records, with the band previously releasing the tracks Solara and a spooky video for Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).

In October, the band returned to London for a show at Wembley Arena. Check out the epic setlist from the night.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

1. Knights Of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin’ On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy