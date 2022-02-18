Slipknot's performance video for The Chapeltown Rag is a thrilling reminder of the live show chaos we've missed

Slipknot have released a new performance video for their most recent single The Chapeltown Rag, featuring live footage taken from their 2021 live shows.

As the wait continues for the band's seventh album - and ideally an announcement regarding future UK gigs - the clip is a potent reminder of the chaotic energy the Iowan nonet bring to the stage every night.

Released ahead of the band's Knotfest LA performance in November last year, the track was inspired by a documentary about the Yorkshire Ripper, serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

The first song released from Slipknot's as-yet-untitled seventh album, it has been described by Slipknot founder Shawn 'Clown' Crahan as "a punisher" and named for the Leeds suburb where Sutcliffe committed some of his 13 murders between 1975 and 1980.

Speaking recently with US metal media personality Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show, Corey Taylor confirmed that the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind is currently being mixed, and that a new single will preface the album release, “hopefully three months from now.”

"It's really killer, man," Taylor continued. "It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3. It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."

The new album is expected in late summer/early autumn.