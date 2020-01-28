Slipknot’s Clown talks unreleased Look Outside Your Window material

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken about the band’s unreleased Look Outside Your Window material and says it will be out “on this album cycle.”

Crahan, Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson set up in a separate studio to record Look Outside Your Window during the recording sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone, where they laid down an album’s worth of music.

Crahan told Metal Hammer in 2018 that they had complied “a big collection of music,” with Taylor telling SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation last August that the material was “experimental” and “super melodic.”

And in a new interview with NME filmed as Slipknot launched their No. 9 Iowa American Whiskey in the UK, Crahan was asked when fans could expect the music to be released.

He replies: “Look Outside Your Window is a very unique art piece on its own, so it's sort of timeless, in my opinion. And so I try not to worry about it too much. It feels like I've waited this long for it to be right, and it just never has. We were going to release it early on this cycle, but this takes precedence, and that's not supposed to be confused.

“It's just a piece of the puzzle. It's not supposed to be watered down or marketed. It's really a piece of the imagination that's missing that people might really need.

“So, hopefully on this cycle somewhere. It was scheduled for Christmas. I just quit asking, because I don't want it to interfere with this. And mainly because of what it is. It needs its own space.”

He adds: “And we are having a good time enjoying this album, and we have no ego with that. We're not trying to make that corporate or whatever – it's really just beautiful art that we want to share in the right way.

“So it's going to be on this album cycle at some point. And like everything we're doing right now, it's just going to come out, and people won't even know. It'll just be this thing that happens. I'm looking forward to that, though. I think people will really enjoy it."

Slipknot are currently on tour across Europe in support of their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

They’ll will return to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.”

The band played at The O2 in London over the weekend: Here are 13 things we learned at the headline show.

