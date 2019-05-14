Slipknot tease Thursday announcement in cryptic video clip

We thought we might have to wait until Slipknot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Friday to see their new masks.

But we could be seeing them sooner than that, judging by two new video clips released by the band.

The first is on Slipknot’s website, which feature shots of the band from the past along with album artwork. It’s accompanied by a counter than quickly counts up to 0516 – May 16 – and ends with a figure with a covered head, who’s looks like it's about to reveal what’s underneath.

The second video has appeared on Twitter and shows the band’s masks from the past along with clips from old promo videos.

It also features the familiar caption: “We are not your kind” and points to the band’s website.

Frontman Corey Taylor teased fans with a cryptic picture of his new mask recently, while the band are gearing up to release their highly anticipated new studio album on August 9.

Slipknot will play several track on the outdoor stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday evening. The show will be broadcast on ABC at 11.35pm.

Here’s the ultimate timeline of Slipknot’s new studio album.