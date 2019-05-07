Slipknot set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will we see their new masks?

Slipknot have confirmed that they’ll be special guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this month.

The band posted the news on social media, where they announced that they’ll play on the ABC show on May 17 at 11.35pm EST.

It’s reported that Slipknot will play several track on the show’s outdoor stage – and it could be the first glimpse of their new masks… unless the band reveal something between now and next week.

Frontman Corey Taylor teased fans with a cryptic picture of his new mask recently, while the band are gearing up to release their highly anticipated new studio album on August 9.

The Iowa heavyweights have a bunch of tour dates lined up for this summer and beyond – including sets at Download UK, Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock festival.

Speaking with Metal Hammer about the new album, Taylor said: “Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good.

“It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”

Here’s the ultimate timeline of Slipknot’s new studio album.