Slipknot tease album no.6 in new video

Slipknot have shared a short video giving fans a taste of one of their new tracks.

The band uploaded the clip to their Instagram account with the simple caption: “Album 6, August 9.”

The video shows one of their equipment cases which features two Slipknot logos, and comes a week after frontman Corey Taylor teased fans with a cryptic picture of his new mask.

Slipknot’s follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter is set for release on August 9, with the first track from the record, All Out Life, arriving last Halloween.

The band have a bunch of tour dates lined up for this summer and beyond – including sets at Download UK, Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock festival.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in November about the new album, Taylor said: “Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good.

“It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”

