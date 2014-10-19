Slipknot stream .5: The Gray Chapter in full

Slipknot have made all of the tracks on their new album available to stream via their website.

The band release .5: The Gray Chapter tomorrow (October 20) and have been drip feeding individual tracks over the last few weeks.

But now all of the album’s 14 tracks can be streamed at 5thegraychapter.com

5: The Gray Chapter is the their first album since 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and their first since the death of founding bass player Gray, who died in 2010.

.5: The Gray Chapter tracklist