A new range of Slipknot Funko Pop! Vinyl figures are being released - and it includes recently ejected drummer Jay Weinberg

A new collection of Slipknot Funko Pop! vinyl figures will be released in March, with recently-departed drummer Jay Weinberg among those immortalised in the set.

Back in September 2022, the group's frontman Corey Taylor, DJ Sid Wilson and BDSM hedgehog-masked programmer/sampler Craig Jones were inducted into the Funko Pop! Rocks family, though the real-life Jones exited the band last summer, in somewhat confusing circumstances.

The new set of 4-inch tall figures features Slipknot's founder Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson, bassist Alessandro 'V-Man' Venturella, percussionist Michael 'Tortilla Man' Pfaff, and now ex-drummer Weinberg, who was relieved of his duties in November, much to his surprise.

The new collection is available to pre-order now from entertainmentearth.com.

After spring festival shows in America, the real-life Slipknot are to mark the 25th anniversary of their self-titled Roadrunner Records debut with arena shows in the UK and Europe in December. The band will visit:



Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK



Shawn Crahan recently confirmed that the band's Radiohead-inspired 'lost' album Look Outside Your Window will finally be released this year. The album was recorded during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.

"The art’s been done," Crahan told NME. "It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album. Corey [Taylor] is my favourite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project."