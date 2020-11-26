Slipknot join the Funko Pop! Rocks family

Back in January, when 2020 still seemed full of wondrous possibilities, the good people at Funko unveiled the next set of collectable figures in their popular Pop! Rocks range at the London Toy Fair.

Alongside new figures celebrating Slayer, Ghost, ZZ Top, Motörhead, Weezer and more, we were more than a little excited to see Iowa’s own 18-legged hate machine Slipknot join the family, or one-third of Slipknot at least, with figures for vocalist Corey Taylor, DJ Sid Wilson and spiky-faced programmer/sampler Craig Jones.

Back in January, we admitted that we didn’t know when these bad boys would actually appear in shops, but happily, the ’Knot trio are available to order right here, right now. Hurrah!

There are, of course, a plethora of rock legends celebrated in the Funko Pop! Rocks range, including Queen, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Kiss, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana and more. And if by some miracle of fate you have collected absolutely everyone you care about in the rock and metal world, there are Marvel superheroes and Stars Wars figures and much more besides.