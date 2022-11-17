Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and more are getting FUNKO Pop! figures, and they're all going straight into our shopping baskets

By Liz Scarlett
Metal Hammer
published

A new line has been announced as part of Funko's 2022 Popapalooza, including figures of Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden's Eddie and Dee Snider

Ronnie James Dio and Pantera Funko Pops!
(Image credit: Funko )

Rock and metal collectors rejoice, as a new batch of Funko Pop! figures have been announced as part of the store's 2022 Popapalooza event.

The new products sees Funko collaborate with multiple artists, including Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

Available for $12, Dio's figurine (opens in new tab) measures in at four inches tall, and is dressed in a white lace-up shirt and celestial jeans, displaying his token devil-horn sign in one hand and holding a microphone in the other.

The Pantera Pop! four-pack (opens in new tab) features figures of frontman Philip Anselmo, late drummer Vinnie Paul, late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and bassist Rex Brown, and is purchasable for $48.00.

The Pop! figure of Ex-Twisted Sister's Dee Snider (opens in new tab) ($12.00) sports florescent makeup and a pink and black leather outfit, adorned with leather straps. 

While Iron Maiden's Live After Death Funko Pops! (opens in new tab) - which have been previously released - arrive as a new glow in the dark box set, consisting of four figures of the band's mascot Eddie.

Each product is packaged inside a box with a transparent front, adorned with the band's logo. The figurine itself is made out of vinyl.

Other artists to have previously collaborated with Funko include Kiss, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns 'N Roses, Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost, Motorhead and more.

The new Funko! Pop figures from the virtual music event Popapalooza are available to pre-order now. View them below:

