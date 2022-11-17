Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and more are getting FUNKO Pop! figures, and they're all going straight into our shopping baskets

Rock and metal collectors rejoice, as a new batch of Funko Pop! figures have been announced as part of the store's 2022 Popapalooza event.

The new products sees Funko collaborate with multiple artists, including Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

Available for $12, Dio's figurine measures in at four inches tall, and is dressed in a white lace-up shirt and celestial jeans, displaying his token devil-horn sign in one hand and holding a microphone in the other.

The Pantera Pop! four-pack features figures of frontman Philip Anselmo, late drummer Vinnie Paul, late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and bassist Rex Brown, and is purchasable for $48.00.

The Pop! figure of Ex-Twisted Sister's Dee Snider ($12.00) sports florescent makeup and a pink and black leather outfit, adorned with leather straps.

While Iron Maiden's Live After Death Funko Pops! - which have been previously released - arrive as a new glow in the dark box set, consisting of four figures of the band's mascot Eddie.

Each product is packaged inside a box with a transparent front, adorned with the band's logo. The figurine itself is made out of vinyl.

Other artists to have previously collaborated with Funko include Kiss, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns 'N Roses, Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost, Motorhead and more.

The new Funko! Pop figures from the virtual music event Popapalooza are available to pre-order now.

