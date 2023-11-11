"Know it's been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you": Jay Weinberg releases statement about dismissal from Slipknot

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has released a statement about his departure from the band. Weinberg originally joined the band in 2014 following the departure of Joey Jordison, but was let go last week after the band made a "creative decision" to continue without him.

Writing on social media, Weinberg said, "I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self-falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I'd like to think he'd be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him.

"I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I've been overwhelmed by – and am truly grateful for – the outpouring of love and support I've received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

"This is not the ending to the journey I'd dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that's provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren't yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I'm thankful in ways I'll never be able to fully express.

"I love playing the drums. I'll always love playing the drums. I'll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that.

"I don't know how, and I don't know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it's been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.

"This isn't the end, and I'm thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us."

Before joining Slipknot, Weinberg, the son of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, had filled in for his father on numerous occasions, and had also drummed for the likes of Against Me! and Madball.

In announcing Weinberg's departure, Slipknot wrote, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intend on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."