Slipknot and Meshuggah’s singers are on a heavy new song by God Of War’s composer, and it doesn’t get more metal than that

God Of War, The Walking Dead and Godzilla composer Bear McCreary has released his solo album The Singularity, and it contains a song with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and Meshuggah vocalist Jens Kidman.

Listen to the track, Leviathan, via the video player below.

The Singularity is a star-studded symphonic metal album that also features such heavy music stars as Slash, Serj Tankian of System Of A Down, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Joe Satriani, Buck Dharma of Blue Öyster Cult and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan.

According to NME, McCreary calls The Singularity “an epic rock concept album” that he started writing at age 15.

“I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience.”

He continues: “I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it. My first demo from high school, a 30-year-old cassette-tape recording, even makes a cameo appearance on the record, moments before the melody is reinvigorated by a new interpretation from Slash, one of the guitarists who originally inspired it.”

McCreary will release a tie-in graphic novel exploring the narrative of The Singularity on May 8, and physical copies of the album will be available from May 10.

The composer will also host a one-off concert at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on May 12.

Order the graphic novel, vinyl and CD copies of The Singularity and concert tickets at the Bear McCreary website.

Slipknot are currently gearing up for an extensive 2024 world tour, where the US nu metal nine-piece will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The band added a second Inglewood, California, show to the itinerary this morning (May 3).

See dates below.

Slipknot recently confirmed that former Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande is their new drummer, ending months of speculation.

Meshuggah are touring this year to promote their 2022 album Immutable.

The Swedish tech-metal luminaries’ upcoming dates are also available below.

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor ROCKLAHOMA, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 14: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.

Aug 02–03: Umeå Northern Rockfest, Sweden

Aug 10: Helsinki Metal Festival, Finland

Aug 14–17: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 16: Bristol Arctangent, UK

Aug 18: Carhaix-Plouguer Motocultor, France

Get tickets.