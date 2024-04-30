Slipknot announce enormous 2024 Here Comes The Pain tour, celebrating 25 years of their debut album

Slipknot have announced an extensive tour of North America to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The Iowa nu metal nine-piece will play multiple headline shows and festivals across the US and Canada from August to September, with support coming from metalcore stars Knocked Loose, melodeath favourites Orbit Culture and nu metal up-and-comers Vended.

The full list of dates on the Here Comes The Pain tour is available below.

Tickets to the concerts will be made available via an exclusive Knotfest presale today (April 30) at 12pm ET.

General sale will begin on Friday (May 3) at 10am local time.

Slipknot announced their first US Slipknot celebration show yesterday (April 29), when they revealed they will headline Knotfest Iowa in September.

The bill for the one-day festival, held in The Nine’s hometown of Des Moines, also includes Knocked Loose and Vended, as well as Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar and more.

The North American tour will precede Slipknot’s tour of UK and Europe in December.

Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has previously stated that Slipknot will be played live in full during the European shows.

Whether the album will be played in its entirety on the newly announced North American run hasn’t been confirmed.

Here Comes The Pain will mark Slipknot’s first fully fledged tour with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, whom the band officially unveiled as their drummer this morning (April 30).

Casagrande left Brazilian metal veterans Sepultura to join Slipknot in February, replacing Jay Weinberg following his dismissal last November.

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor ROCKLAHOMA, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.